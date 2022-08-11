Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 47,378 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

