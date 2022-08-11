Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 24,697 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

