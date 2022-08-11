Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.