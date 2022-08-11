NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.29% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

