Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,354 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.5 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,884 shares of company stock worth $970,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

