Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of H&R Block worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.