Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.46 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

