Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 472,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.29% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after buying an additional 735,617 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 305,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,598 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

