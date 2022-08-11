Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,884 shares of company stock valued at $970,555 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.5 %

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

ARW opened at $111.42 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

