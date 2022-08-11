Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

