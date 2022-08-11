Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,595 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

