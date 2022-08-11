Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,465 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

