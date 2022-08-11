Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $287.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

