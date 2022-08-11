ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $287.20 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

