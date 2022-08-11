Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.43 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

