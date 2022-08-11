Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of H&R Block worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

