Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,862 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.01. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

