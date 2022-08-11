Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $259.30 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

