Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,456 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

