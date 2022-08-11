Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.39% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Golden Entertainment Profile

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.