American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.