Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 347,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

