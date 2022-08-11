Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

