Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Atkore worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

