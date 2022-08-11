Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.9 %

ANSS stock opened at $287.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.