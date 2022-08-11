Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $4,895,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu Price Performance

About Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

