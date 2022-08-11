Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Atkore worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atkore by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atkore by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

