Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 347,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

