Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 146.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

