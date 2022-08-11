Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,564,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

