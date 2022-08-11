MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $110.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.