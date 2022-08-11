Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.