JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.