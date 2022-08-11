Morgan Stanley Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $123.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. Qualys has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 15.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 325.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

