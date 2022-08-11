Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Graham Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

PCOR opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,081,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

