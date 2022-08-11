Credit Suisse Group Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $105.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MTZ opened at $80.55 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

