HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $16.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HUTCHMED by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

