HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) PT Raised to $16.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.