Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $371.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen to $371.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

NYSE:MOH opened at $329.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.96 and a 200 day moving average of $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

