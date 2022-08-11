T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

