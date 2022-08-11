Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 60,323 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

