Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 77,341 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

