Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Chewy stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

