Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.