Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,428 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

