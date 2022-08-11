Forsta AP Fonden Takes $479,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

