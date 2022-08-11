Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 62,700 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.