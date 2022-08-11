Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 17,838 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Snap stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

