12,000 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

