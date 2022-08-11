Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 60,323 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

