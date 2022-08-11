Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.