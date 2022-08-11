Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.33 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.65.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

